Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 206 Seeds: 5762 Comments: 81009 Since: Jan 2009

Trump's top advisers are 'despondent and numb' after Charlottesville - Business Insider

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONSilicon Alley Insider
Seeded on Thu Aug 17, 2017 6:33 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Morale seems to be low in the White House following President Donald Trump's decision to veer off-script at an informal press conference in New York on Tuesday.

After being criticized for his delayed condemnation of white supremacists who gathered in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend for a rally that left one counterprotestor dead and dozens of others injured, Trump on Tuesday defended the protesters, saying "not all of those people were neo-Nazis."

Numerous reports have emerged depicting a despondent White House, as many top advisers have expressed frustration with Trump's continued meltdowns.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor