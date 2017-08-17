Trump's top advisers are 'despondent and numb' after Charlottesville - Business Insider

Morale seems to be low in the White House following President Donald Trump's decision to veer off-script at an informal press conference in New York on Tuesday.

After being criticized for his delayed condemnation of white supremacists who gathered in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend for a rally that left one counterprotestor dead and dozens of others injured, Trump on Tuesday defended the protesters, saying "not all of those people were neo-Nazis."

Numerous reports have emerged depicting a despondent White House, as many top advisers have expressed frustration with Trump's continued meltdowns.