GOP Representative And White Supremacist Charles C Johnson Pay Julian Assange A Visit | Crooks and Liars

I'll bet you can guess who the Republican is, but in case there's any doubt, that's Orange County Representative and Putin pal Dana Rohrabacher pictured with extreme right winger and white supremacist Charles C. Johnson just outside of their meeting with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.
And yes, Johnson is flashing the white power sign so prominent among Trump supporters who also happen to be Nazis and white supremacists.
Seeded on Fri Aug 18, 2017 5:17 AM
