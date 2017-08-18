Heather Heyer's mom won't speak to Trump for blaming 'both sides' - NY Daily News

The mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed during the Charlottesville rally, has no plans to speak with President Trump after he said “both sides” were at fault for this weeks violence between far-right groups and counter protesters.

“Think before you speak,” a choked-up Susan Bro told ABC News’ “Good Morning America” on Friday when asked what she would tell Trump.

“I’m not talking to the President now, I’m sorry,” Bro said. “After what he said about my child.”