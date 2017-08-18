Newsvine

Steve Bannon out as Trump's chief strategist in White House (reports) | syracuse.com

Steve Bannon is "out" as President Donald Trump's chief strategist at the White House according to multiple reports.

Trump told senior aides Friday that he has decided to remove Bannon, two administration officials told The New York Times. 

The decision was also confirmed by Drudge Report sources Friday afternoon, following an Axios report that suggested Trump would fire Bannon or ask him to resign.

