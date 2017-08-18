PETA to pay family $49,000 for euthanizing 9-year-old girl's pet dog

Two people associated with PETA took Maya (not pictured) from the family's trailer park. The Chihuahua was put down the same day.

(Story_Stock/Getty Images)

PETA apologized to a Virginia family and said it will pay them thousands of dollars for taking and euthanizing their pet Chihuahua.

Wilber Zarate filed a lawsuit against the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals for taking his 9-year-old daughter’s dog from their mobile park home and then putting the pooch down ahead of the state’s mandatory five-day grace period.