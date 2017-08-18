Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 206 Seeds: 5768 Comments: 81058 Since: Jan 2009

PETA to pay family $49,000 for euthanizing 9-year-old girl's pet dog

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNY Daily News
Seeded on Fri Aug 18, 2017 10:21 AM
Discuss:

Two people associated with PETA took Maya (not pictured) from the family's trailer park. The Chihuahua was put down the same day.

(Story_Stock/Getty Images)

PETA apologized to a Virginia family and said it will pay them thousands of dollars for taking and euthanizing their pet Chihuahua.

Wilber Zarate filed a lawsuit against the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals for taking his 9-year-old daughter’s dog from their mobile park home and then putting the pooch down ahead of the state’s mandatory five-day grace period.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor