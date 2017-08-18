Newsvine

Ariz. woman places 'second-place' banner on Confederate monument - NY Daily News

One Arizona woman could no longer take President Donald Trump’s bizarre, quasi-defense of neo-Nazis.

In the wake of the Charlottesville, Va. unrest, Rebecca McHood, 37, took matters into her own hands. She strung up a second-place participation banner over the top of the state Capitol’s Confederate memorial. She also laid out a, “You lost, get over it” ribbon across the top.

McHood’s work was inspired by memes circulating across the internet of people Photoshopping similar consolation prizes over Confederate symbols, she told AZCentral.com.

