With the departure from the White House of strategist Stephen K. Bannon, who helped shape the so-called nationalist-populist program embraced by Donald Trump in his unlikely path to election, a new phase of the Trump presidency begins. Given Trump’s nature, what comes next will hardly be conventional, but it may well be less willfully disruptive – which, to Bannon, had been the point of winning the White House.
Bannon: 'The Trump Presidency That We Fought For, and Won, Is Over.' | The Weekly Standard
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Aug 18, 2017 3:43 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment