Of Course, Weeping Nazi Chris Cantwell Started as a 'Men's Rights' Activist

Seeded on Fri Aug 18, 2017 5:02 PM
The world of online anti-feminism has become a gateway to white supremacy.

The white supremacist rally that turned violent — and then deadly — on Saturday was immediately documented by Vice News Tonight and its correspondent Elle Reeve, in a video documentary released on Monday. It wasn’t just the turnaround speed that was impressive, but the level of access the Vice team got, largely due to the choice to embed with Christopher Cantwell, a self-appointed white supremacist leader whose big mouth and massive gun collection left an impression on the documentary’s viewers.

 

