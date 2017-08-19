Newsvine

Huge crowds of counterprotesters descend on Boston ahead of free speech rally - ABC News

One week after violent protests rattled Charlottesville, Virginia, thousands of counterprotesters are descending on Boston ahead of a free speech rally.

The rally was set to begin at noon today at Boston Common, and while an event organizer said the group has no affiliation with the white supremacists involved in the violence in Charlottesville, a small number of Ku Klux Klan members are expected to attend, ABC affiliate WCVB in Boston reported.

But ahead of the planned rally -- which organizers obtained a permit for allowing demonstrators to gather between noon and 2 p.m., according to the Boston Globe -- giant crowds of counterprotesters gathered in Boston, holding signs like, "hate speech is not free speech" and "white silence is violence."

