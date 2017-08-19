Newsvine

Charlottesville: Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe says police failure to control protest due to militia's 'better equipment' | The Independent

Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: Independent.co.uk
Seeded on Sat Aug 19, 2017 7:03 PM
Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe has said one of the reasons the police failed to control the violence during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville was because militia members at the rally were armed with "better equipment" than the state police themselves. 

“It’s easy to criticise, but I can tell you this, 80 per cent of the people here had semiautomatic weapons," Mr McAuliffe said. 

