Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 207 Seeds: 5784 Comments: 81209 Since: Jan 2009

Right-Wing 'Free Speech' Rally In Boston Forced To End Early Because Of Embarrassing Turnout

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Sat Aug 19, 2017 7:13 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

As an estimated 20,000 people turned out in Boston to march against white supremacist hate, the originally planned “free speech” rally in the same city appears to have been a massive failure.

It was so bad, in fact, that the small number of right-wing demonstrators that turned out in Boston Common closed up shop early, according to local reporting.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor