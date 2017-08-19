As an estimated 20,000 people turned out in Boston to march against white supremacist hate, the originally planned “free speech” rally in the same city appears to have been a massive failure.
It was so bad, in fact, that the small number of right-wing demonstrators that turned out in Boston Common closed up shop early, according to local reporting.
Right-Wing 'Free Speech' Rally In Boston Forced To End Early Because Of Embarrassing Turnout
