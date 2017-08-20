Fundraiser by JBASF (Jewish Bar Association of San Francisco) : Adopt-a-Nazi (Not Really)

In the wake of the tragic and grotesque events in Charlottesville, an "alt-right" group that has been described as attracting "an agglomeration of Trump-supporting 'Patriots,' including some white nationalists and skinheads" has announced plans to hold a rally on Crissy Field in San Francisco on August 26, 2017. The permit contemplates 300 attendees. Let's take a page from a little German town that got tired of seeing neo-Nazis march through their streets every year. Let's raise $100 (or whatever you can spare) for each misguided soul that plans to invade our beloved Crissy Field, and donate it to an organization dedicated to combatting extremism here in the United States.