Tucker Carlson and Trump's Confused Defenders | The New Yorker

ucker Carlson generally seems to love his job: he is a former magazine writer who now spends his nights on Fox News, where he can be found arguing that, regardless of what President Trump has done recently, his political opponents have done something worse. On Tuesday night, hours after Trump declared that there had been “very fine people on both sides” of the Charlottesville protests, Carlson’s job became particularly difficult. For most of the media, the story of the day was that Trump seemed to regard the Charlottesville ralliers, at least some of them, as valuable political allies, even though the rally had been organized as a “pro-white demonstration.” But Carlson wanted to talk, instead, about slavery and statuary. “One thing the President said today deserves more attention than it will likely get,” he said. He noted that protesters had recently pulled down a statue of Robert E. Lee in Durham, North Carolina. And he paraphrased a question that Trump had posed at the press conference: “Which statues are next?”