As we contemplate crime and punishment in the Trump circle, it should be noted that our Russia-besotted president does share some traits with Dostoyevsky’s spiraling protagonist, Rodion Raskolnikov.
Both men are naifs who arrive and think they have the right to transgress. Both are endlessly fascinating psychological studies: self-regarding, with Napoleon-style grandiosity, and self-incriminating. Both are consumed with chaotic, feverish thoughts as they are pursued by a relentless, suspicious lawman.
Bobby Sticks It to Trump - The New York Times
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Aug 20, 2017 5:48 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment