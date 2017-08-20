Newsvine

Florida man pulls gun to try and prove point at self-defense class

A Florida man has been arrested for pulling a gun on a martial arts instructor to try and prove a point about self-defense and firearms during a class at a Port St. Lucie school.

Martial arts instructor Christopher LaSala was teaching a self defense class at Grace Christian Academy Sunday night when one parent asked about using guns, the Associated Press reported. LaSala replied that guns aren’t always the right choice for self-defense.

This didn’t sit well with 61-year-old George Meyer, who said martial arts were useless and then proceeded to pull out a handgun, point it at LaSala and say, “Bang, you’re dead.”

