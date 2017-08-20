AFTER CHARLOTTESVILLE:Seven key Nazis and their links to Putin & Trump

The past bloody weekend in Charlottesville shows that Donald Trump’s “alt-right” supporters are — wait for it — actual Nazis. Anyone marching among Swastikas no longer gets a pass for worn-out platitudes about southern heritage. President Trump’s defense of their rally shows that he is taking their side. The Nazi side.

Really, no one should be too surprised — he’s been telling us who he is for a very long time. Like in the 1990 Vanity Fair profile revealing that he kept by his bedside — and read — a book of Hitler’s speeches called My New Order. (See, he does read).

But there’s something deeper here, something worth getting surprised about — and like so many things with Donald Trump, that deeper thing is Russia: several of the key figures who organized, appeared at, or promoted the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” Rally have strong ties to Moscow.