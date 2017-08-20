Trump Fan KKK Leader: We Killed Six Million Jews, 11 Million Immigrants Is Nothing [VIDEO] – Nova Magazine

White supremacists blame Jewish community for political shifts in U.S. that granted blacks their civil rights and enabled waves of Hispanic immigration. Jews, they say, are the root of all evil.

“We killed 6 million Jews, 11 million undocumented immigrants is nothing,” a KKK leader Christopher Barker tells Univision News, during an interview with Univision’s late night news anchor, Ilia Calderon, for the show Aquí y Ahora.

Throughout the whole day, marchers displayed swastikas on shirts, flags and posters, as well as quotes from Adolf Hitler. They yelled “Heil Hitler!” and “Heil Trump!” And they stood outside a local Jewish temple with guns.

According to neo-Nazis, American Jews are a non-white race that is ruining the country. Longtime civil rights strategist Eric Ward says anti-Jewish sentiment is at the core of everything the Charlottesville rally goers stand for. The white supremacist worldview suggests whites are a minority under assault, and that Jews are seeking to take away their rights.