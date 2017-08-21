Newsvine

Longwood, Florida man brutally beat 94-year-old woman over will dispute | Miami Herald

A Florida man has been arrested and charged with arson and attempted murder after police say he brutually assaulted a 94-year-old woman he was living with, leaving her for dead after he did so in Longwood, Florida.

Roman Dusk, 65, is not believed to be related to the elderly woman, but according to an arrest affadavit obtained by the Orlando Sentinel, the woman had known him since he was 9 and “raised him like a son.” Dusk had been living with her for a year.

