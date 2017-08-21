Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 207 Seeds: 5793 Comments: 81295 Since: Jan 2009

Congressman, Native American: When political correctness runs amok -- erasing our history doesn't change it | Fox News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONFOXNews.com
Seeded on Mon Aug 21, 2017 1:04 PM
Discuss:

The conversation happening in our nation in light of recent events is more about political correctness than the issue at hand. Neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and terrorists are bad people.  The ideals of these groups are in opposition to everything our nation stands for and everything that holds true to our founding principles.  Their hatred of people dissimilar to them is un-American and it should not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Days ago, my colleague in the Senate, Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, announced that he plans to introduce legislation that would remove all of the statues in the U.S. Capitol that honored Confederate soldiers.  House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has also called for the elimination of such statues.  I respect their rights as elected officials to put forth legislation they believe is in the best interest of their constituents, however I simply do not agree.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor