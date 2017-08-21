Newsvine

Confederate memorials: Too many and sometimes too heavy to pull down

Source: USA Today
Seeded on Mon Aug 21, 2017 1:34 PM
Although a few communities are removing a few statues, the nation’s Confederate memorial infrastructure — estates, plantations, battlefields, graveyards, birthplaces, shrines and at least two huge obelisks — is too vast and diverse to be moved, hidden or destroyed.

The sites range from small, privately owned house museums honoring obscure soldiers to the massive bas-reliefs carved in the side of Stone Mountain, Ga., that historian Fitzhugh Brundage calls “a billboard to white nationalism.’’

These places are an almost inexhaustible source of potential flash points for battles between those who want to preserve or to remove Confederate symbols.

