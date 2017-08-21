http://wiki.ragepath.org/Donald_Trump
Donald Trump is the 45th President of the United States. Trump holds the unfortunate distinction of winning the Presidency through the Electoral College despite losing the 2016 US Presidential election by 2.9 million votes (a 2.1% margin).[1] So far, Trump has been consistently setting records as the most unpopular President in the history of polling.[2]
Contents
- 1 Childhood and Family
- 2 Education
- 3 Career Overview
- 4 Romantic Affairs
- 5 Parenting
- 6 Religion and Civic Affairs
- 7 Personal Appearance
- 8 Health, Hygiene and Diet
- 9 Sports and Recreation
- 10 Sexual Assaults
- 11 Legal Violations
- 12 Mendacity
- 13 Footnotes and Citations