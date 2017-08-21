Billionaire Charter School Leader Says Black Politician Worse Than the KKK

The white supremacist violence in Charlottesville was the tragic result of the Republican Party’s racist politics, which have only intensified under President Donald Trump.

We must fight those politics, but we should also acknowledge that racism isn’t only angry people clutching guns and confederate flags.

A week ago, Daniel Loeb, the chairman of the board for New York City’s Success Academy Charter Schools network, accused New York State Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins of being worse than the Ku Klux Klan:

Hypocrites like Stewart-Cousins who pay fealty to powerful union thugs and bosses do more damage to people of color than anyone who has ever donned a hood.