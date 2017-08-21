Newsvine

'Shadows don't do that': Flat Earthers offer absurd explanations for why the eclipse proves them right

ou’d think Monday’s total solar eclipse would disprove Flat Earth theory, but you’d be wrong.

According to BuzzFeed’s Katie Notopoulos, who delved into the world of Flat Earther groups to figure out their take on the eclipse, many who ascribe to the theory actually say it provides further proof to their beliefs.

This belief, according to BuzzFeed, is based on many Flat Earth theorists’ core tenant: that the Earth is covered by a huge dome.

“Flat Earth theory suggests that we’re living under a giant dome/bubble that covers the entire (flat) Earth,” Notopoulos writes. “The sun and moon travel back and forth across the dome ceiling, which is why we have sunset/sunrise. So an eclipse just means that something — maybe the moon, maybe another planet — passes in front of the sun during its regular travels across the dome sky. Same with lunar eclipses.”

Based in this “domed, flat Earth” theory, Flat Earthers have taken to pointing out “flaws” in the “globe-centric” model ascribed to mainstream eclipse explanations.

