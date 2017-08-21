Virginia attorney's office issues four warrants for weepy neo-Nazi Chris Cantwell

The Virginia Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office of Albemarle County has issued four warrants for Christopher Cantwell, the weepy men’s-right-activist-turned-neo-Nazi who was prominently featured in a Vice documentary about the white supremacist rallies Charlottesville earlier this month.

In addition to losing his ability to find love on OK Cupid, Cantwell now faces four felony warrants related to the “illegal use of gases, and injury by caustic agent or explosive,” the Boston Globe reports.