The Internet's "Nazi Purge" Shows Who Really Controls Our Online Speech

View Original Article: buzzfeed.com
Mon Aug 21, 2017
The Daily Stormer’s unceremonious booting from large swathes of the internet has made plenty of headlines; tech companies, the story goes, are “joining the resistance.” Silicon Valley is conducting a “Nazi purge,” and Charlottesville is “reshaping the fight against online hate.”

But the demise of this hateful website has also raised a new debate about an old problem: Silicon Valley’s control of our online speech.

