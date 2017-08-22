Newsvine

Alt-Right Organizers Cancel 67 'America First' Rallies After They Saw The Boston Counter-Protests

Seeded by Loretta Kemsley
Seeded on Tue Aug 22, 2017 11:05 AM
Jon Cooper, the Chairman of The Democratic Coalition and former National Finance Chair of Draft Biden, posted the breaking news last night that: “After alt-right organizers saw huge counter-protests in Boston, they’ve canceled 67 “America First Rallies” scheduled in 36 states.”

The tweet appears have come from an exclusive article by conservative website Breitbart, posted earlier in the evening.

