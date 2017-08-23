British spy Christopher Steele tells FBI sources for Trump 'dossier': report

The British spy behind a salacious “dossier” on President Trump has told the FBI about his sources for the document, according to a report.
Former MI6 agent Christopher Steele authored the 35-page unsubstantiated report published online in January, which alleged that blackmail against Trump was being used by Kremlin officials in an election interference plot.
