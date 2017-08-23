Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 208 Seeds: 5809 Comments: 81404 Since: Jan 2009

British spy Christopher Steele tells FBI sources for Trump 'dossier': report

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNY Daily News
Seeded on Tue Aug 22, 2017 10:26 PM
Discuss:

The British spy behind a salacious “dossier” on President Trump has told the FBI about his sources for the document, according to a report.

Former MI6 agent Christopher Steele authored the 35-page unsubstantiated report published online in January, which alleged that blackmail against Trump was being used by Kremlin officials in an election interference plot.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor