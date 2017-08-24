White Nationalist leader denied bail at hearing on pepper-spray charges linked to Charlottesville clashes

Christopher Cantwell, the brash white nationalist prominently featured in a Vice documentary on the Charlottesville protests, was denied bail Thursday on felony charges of using illegal tear gas and malicious bodily injury during the weekend clashes.

Cantwell, 36, has acknowledged in an interview with The Associated Press that he had pepper-sprayed a counter-demonstrator but insisted he was acting in self-defense.

The Albemarle County General District Court judge said Cantwell's attorney could request a future bond hearing, The Daily Progress reported. Otherwise, his next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 12.

Cantwell, from Keene, N.H., faces two charges of illegal use of tear gas, phosgene or other gases and one charge of malicious bodily injury by means of a caustic substance or agent, according to the University of Virginia Police Department.

The alt-right leader, who has a penchant for wearing T-shirts and carrying firearms, turned himself in to police late Wednesday after an arrest warrant was issued related to his activities at a torch-it parade on the UVA campus on the eve of an Aug. 12 "Unite the Right" rally.