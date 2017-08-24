Roger Stone: A Politician Who Votes To Impeach Trump 'Would Be Endangering Their Own Life'

Since May, President Donald Trump and his administration have tried to distance themselves from former campaign advisor Roger Stone as much as possible. Thanks to his many Infowars appearances and his (required) involvement in the ongoing Russia probe, however, the former Richard Nixon staffer turned Netflix documentary subject has clung to the public eye. The latest example of Stone’s crazy dancing in the spotlight comes courtesy of TMZ, whose crew caught up with him at Los Angeles International Airport and asked him point-blank about impeachment rumors.