Pregnancy prevention has something in common with finding car keys, Candy Crush and the ham horn: There are apps for all of them.
The team who created Natural Cycles, a smartphone app designed to determine when users are fertile, is seeking to make the app a certified method of birth control in the U.S. The app has already been approved in the U.K.
Natural Cycles Birth Control App Could Be Approved By FDA
