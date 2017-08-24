Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 208 Seeds: 5818 Comments: 81564 Since: Jan 2009

Natural Cycles Birth Control App Could Be Approved By FDA

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: all-that-is-interesting.com
Seeded on Thu Aug 24, 2017 8:33 PM
Discuss:

Pregnancy prevention has something in common with finding car keys, Candy Crush and the ham horn: There are apps for all of them.

The team who created Natural Cycles, a smartphone app designed to determine when users are fertile, is seeking to make the app a certified method of birth control in the U.S. The app has already been approved in the U.K.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor