Blacklisted: Smithsonian Honors Kaepernick As NAACP Calls For NFL Boycott - Politicus Sports

Earlier this week, the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History announced that they will feature several Colin Kaepernick artifacts in an upcoming exhibit. Damion Thomas, the museum’s sports curator, told USA Today:

“The National Museum of African American History and Culture has nearly 40,000 items in our collection. The Colin Kaepernick collection is in line with the museum’s larger collecting efforts to document the varied areas of society that have been impacted by the Black Lives Matter movement.”