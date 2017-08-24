Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 208 Seeds: 5818 Comments: 81564 Since: Jan 2009

Blacklisted: Smithsonian Honors Kaepernick As NAACP Calls For NFL Boycott - Politicus Sports

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: sports.politicususa.com
Seeded on Thu Aug 24, 2017 8:39 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Earlier this week, the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History announced that they will feature several Colin Kaepernick artifacts in an upcoming exhibit. Damion Thomas, the museum’s sports curator, told USA Today:

“The National Museum of African American History and Culture has nearly 40,000 items in our collection. The Colin Kaepernick collection is in line with the museum’s larger collecting efforts to document the varied areas of society that have been impacted by the Black Lives Matter movement.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor