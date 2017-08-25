Trump pardons former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, says he was 'worthy candidate' - Chicago Tribune

President Donald Trump on Friday pardoned former sheriff Joe Arpaio, the retired Arizona lawman who was convicted for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.
The White House said the 85-year-old ex-sheriff of Arizona's Maricopa County was a "worthy candidate" for a presidential pardon.
