Trump pardons former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, says he was 'worthy candidate' - Chicago Tribune

Seeded by Loretta Kemsley
Seeded on Fri Aug 25, 2017 6:05 PM
President Donald Trump on Friday pardoned former sheriff Joe Arpaio, the retired Arizona lawman who was convicted for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.

The White House said the 85-year-old ex-sheriff of Arizona's Maricopa County was a "worthy candidate" for a presidential pardon.

