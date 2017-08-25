Newsvine

Gorka resigns from White House

Fri Aug 25, 2017
ebastian Gorka, special assistant to President Trump, has offered his letter of resignation to the president, according to multiple reports on Friday.

 

"[G]iven recent events, it is clear to me that forces that do not support the MAGA promise are - for now - ascendant within the White House," Gorka reportedly wrote in a letter obtained by The Federalist. CNN confirmed the letter.

