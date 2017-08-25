- The special counsel's investigation is reportedly looking into whether a top Trump campaign advisor was involved in seeking emails believed to be stolen from Hillary Clinton.
- The Wall Street Journal reports that Robert Mueller's investigators are conducting interviews to determine whether Michael Flynn was involved in the effort.
Special counsel probing Flynn ties to effort to get Clinton emails
