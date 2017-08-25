Newsvine

'Tomorrow Feels Like a Set-Up:' Conservative Group Patriot Prayer Cancels Free Speech Rally in SF - NBC Bay Area

Conservative group Patriot Prayer has canceled a controversial free speech rally in San Francisco, citing the "fear brought on" by the city's leaders, including Mayor Ed Lee and Nancy Pelosi.

The group said they will hold a press conference instead at Alamo Square, home to the city's famous Painted Ladies, and have invited the media to attend.

