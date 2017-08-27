The Barbarism of Slavery -- June 4th, 1860

This is an excerpt from a speech given before Congress. The complete speech can be read at The Potter journal., July 12, 1860. It covers a lot of topics where the Northern free states exceed or surpass the Southern slave states: population, economics, land values, libraries, prominent authors, and much more. I chose to excerpt the part that discusses the differences in education.

In all this array we see the fated influence of slavery, but its Barbarism is yet more conspicuous when we consider its Educational Establishment, and the unhappy results which naturally ensue from their imperfect character.

Of colleges, in 1856, the Free States had 61, and the Slave States 59; but the comparative efficacy of the institutions which assume this name may be measured by certain facts. The number of graduates in the free states was 47,752, in the slave states, 19,648; the number of ministers educated in slave colleges was 747, in the free colleges 16,702 ; and the number of volumes in the libraries of slave colleges 308,011 ; in the libraries of the Free colleges 667,227. If the materials were at hand for a comparison between colleges, in buildings, cabinets, and scientific apparatus, or in the standard of scholarship, the difference would be still more apparent.

Of professional schools, teaching law, medicine, and theology, the free states had 65, with 269 professors, 4,426 students, and 175,951 volumes in their libraries, while the slave states had only 1182 professional schools, with 122 professors, 1,807 students, and 30,796 volumes: in their libraries. The whole number educated at these institutions in the free states was 23,513, in the slave states 3,812. Of these, the largest number in the slave slates study law, next, medicine, and lastly theology. According to the census, there are only 838 in the slave theological schools, and 747 studying for the ministry in the slave colleges; and this is all the record we have of the education of the slave clergy. Of academies and private schools, in 1850, the free states, notwithstanding their multitudinous public schools, had 3,197, with 7,175 teachers, 154,893 pupils, and an annual income of $2,457,372. The slave states had 2,797 academies and private schools, with 4,913 teachers, 104,976 pupils, and an annual income of 82,079,724. In the absence of public schools, to a large extent, where slavery exists, the dependence must be chiefly upon private schools, and yet even in these the slave states fall below the free states, whether we consider the number of pupil, the number of teachers, or the amount paid for their support.

In public schools, open to all, alike the poor and the rich, the eminence of the Free States is complete. Here the figures show a difference as wide as that between Freedom and Slavery. Their number iu the Free States is 62,433, with 72,021 teachers, and with 2,769,901 pupils supported by an annual expense of $56,787,337. Their number in the Slave States is 18,507, with 19,307 teachers, and with 581,861 pupils, supported by an annual expense of $2,719,534. This difference may be illustrated by details. Virginia, an old State and more than a third larger than Ohio, has 567,353 pupils in her public schools, while the latter State has 484,153. Arkansas, equal in age and size with Michigan, has only 8,493 pupils at her public schools, while the latter has 110,455. South Carolina, three times as large as Massachusetts, has 17,847 pupils at public schools, while the latter State has 176,475. South Carolina