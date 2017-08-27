My Liberal White Male Rage: What Should I Do About It?

I've been fantasizing about punching Nazis, and more. Am I a solution or part of the problem?

“OK, now turn to page 43 of the handbook. We need to talk about lockdown drills in case of an intruder.”

I’m a teacher at an all-girls school. We’re always cautious about predators. A young white man with short light hair walks into the courtyard. One of our administrators, Mindy, steps out to ask him what he’s doing on campus, as is protocol. Mindy is in her mid-fifties, a black woman with short straight hair and teal glasses, just under five feet tall. The man looks at her and without a word punches her across the face. I’m staring from just inside. I sprint out and before he even sees me, I choke-slam him against the wall, crushing his throat with my hand. I shove him against the wall and start punching, left, right. I throw him down and hammer my knees onto his shoulders, pinning him to the ground. His arms are splayed and he still stares at me silently; he hasn’t said a word the whole time. In fury, I grab the front of his hair, and slam the back of his head into the concrete. It makes an awful noise and I can feel blood on his scalp. I do it again. Mindy is still on the ground, but is looking at me, shocked. I tell her to come over and check to make sure he doesn’t have any weapons and then to call the police. I notice behind her there is a group of students standing in the doorway of the school, aghast, clutching their binders. They look at me with admiration and horror.

“It really helps to remember the acronym ‘ALICE’ for the steps, Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate.”

Oh, “counter” is the fourth step. I guess choke-slam shouldn’t be the first approach. Then I run through the fantasy again. The fantasy.