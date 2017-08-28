Stojkovic: The dumb, white men in Charlottesville

The country witnessed last week an ugly side of its character when protestors and counter-protestors clashed in Charlottesville, Va., over the possible removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Protestors argued for maintaining Confederate flags, statues and other relics as representing the long and storied history of the Old South, one rooted in extreme racism and violence toward people of African descent.

On the other side were counter-protestors who saw their presence as part of a history of those opposed to racism and its modern version of hate-mongering: neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

President Donald Trump also put in his two cents, saying there was blame to be had by both sides of the dispute, and to some, offered a half-hearted rebuke of the racism and extremism found among the protestors.

One thing clearly stood out in footage of the event: Protesters were largely young white men who clearly felt that removal of the statute was an attack on their values and history, albeit a sordid and refuted history. The South did lose the Civil War!