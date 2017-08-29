This scientist is on the verge of curing multiple sclerosis for 2.3 million patients

The terrible disease multiple sclerosis – often abbreviated and more commonly known as MS – affects the nerve cells in the brain and the spinal chord and comes with a large number of both physical and mental symptoms. Double vision, blindness, psychological issues, or muscle issues – they’re all possible symptoms of MS.

In some cases, MS can be fatal and life expectancy is severely shortened. Although medication exists to treat multiple sclerosis in some capacity, there is no cure for the disease.

However, that may soon be a thing of the past as scientist Dr. Su Metcalfe is on the verge of a medical breakthrough.