Trump's Arpaio Pardon Is His Latest Assault on Judges

Donald Trump's pardon of Joe Arpaio has been widely condemned as a threat to the rule of law.

For example, Senator John McCain tweeted: @POTUS's pardon of Joe Arpaio, who illegally profiled Latinos, undermines his claim for the respect of rule of law.

McCain is right. Arpaio was convicted of contempt for intentionally violating a court order forbidding him from detaining people solely on suspicion of having entered the country illegally.

Trump's pardon is despicable because, as McCain notes, Arpaio's policy centered on illegal and immoral racial profiling of Latinos.