These Women Could Beat Trump in 2020, So Naturally They're Being Attacked Like Hillary Clinton

One of three Democratic senators seen as potential candidates in the 2020 presidential election—Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts), Kamala Harris (California) and Kirsten Gillibrand (New York)—could earn the historic opportunity to end Donald Trump’s tenure in the White House and in the process become the first female American president. But before any one of them even gets a chance to accept the nomination of her party, they’ll be forced to battle the intense scrutiny and unparalleled criticisms Hillary Clinton faced last year.