Women Are More at Risk From Disasters Like Hurricane Harvey

When disasters like Hurricane Harvey strike, women are far more likely to be negatively affected than other groups.

A study published in 2007 by researchers at the London School of Economics and the University of Essex found that natural disasters in 141 countries killed decidedly more women than men between 1981 and 2002.

"In other words, natural disasters (and their subsequent impact) on average kill more women than men or kill women at an earlier age than men," the researchers wrote.