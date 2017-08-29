Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 210 Seeds: 5848 Comments: 81832 Since: Jan 2009

Donald Trump Is Being Warned by Advisers About Impeachment

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNewsweek
Seeded on Tue Aug 29, 2017 5:04 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Donald Trump's presidency already has been one of the most controversial in U.S. history, and its ending could be just as action-packed and unpredictable as his first seven months in office.

As the 45th president deals with his stalled agenda, his sinking approval ratings and the investigations into his presidential campaign's ties to Russia, White House advisers have reportedly been warning Trump about his potential political doom: the exhaustive impeachment process that could result in his removal from the Oval Office. And he isn’t doing himself many favors.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor