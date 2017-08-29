Newsvine

Can You Still 'Marry Up'? Men Now Have More Chances to Find Smarter, Richer Partners

SOURCE FAVICONNewsweek
Women in the U.S. today are far more educated and financially stable, compared to decades ago. This change has allowed for a higher level of independence and upward mobility, but some new research suggests it’s also leading to a shift in traditional marital conventions.  

A new study published this week suggests men have far more chances than women of “marrying up”—an old term referring to a partnership in which one marries someone of a higher social class to improve social status—which means men in this country are reaping the economic benefits of women’s progress. Women are now achieving a higher level of education than men, which is changing how many people select their mate.

