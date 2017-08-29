Irish banker 'fed son bleach to cure autism' - report investigated by police - BelfastTelegraph.co.uk

Newsvine

Irish banker 'fed son bleach to cure autism' - report investigated by police

Police are investigating a report a Dublin father allegedly fed his young son bleach products to "cure his autism".

The  man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, posted in a Facebook group called CD Autism saying that he was feeding his young son bleach and was looking to share tips with other parents.

Austism campaigner Fiona O'Leary said she was horrified when she came across the posts.

Fiona, who has children with autism, said described the incident as "pure child abuse".

