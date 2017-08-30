Trump is a danger to GOP's well-mannered white supremacy

Republicans know they can get away with voting and incarceration policies that enforce white supremacy, as long as they reject public bigotry.

A federal judge found last summer that the North Carolina Republican Party had passed voting restrictions that “target African Americans with almost surgical precision” in an effort to “impose cures for problems that did not exist.”

In other words, North Carolina’s GOP was trying to cure an epidemic of black people voting.

The ruling confirmed that conservatives in a crucial swing state had been engaging in unrepentant suppression of black voters — yet not one prominent Republican threatened to quit the GOP, as many had over the nomination of Donald Trump. There weren’t even vague condemnations of their own party’s resumption of this nation’s centuries-long effort to deny African-Americans the ballot.