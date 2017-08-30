Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 210 Seeds: 5857 Comments: 81892 Since: Jan 2009

ICE Plans to Start Destroying Records Detailing Immigrant Sexual Abuse and Deaths in Its Custody

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONAlterNet.org
Seeded on Wed Aug 30, 2017 1:22 PM
Discuss:

Ten people have perished in detention centers over the last year alone.

The openly anti-immigrant agenda of the Trump administration has led to a drastic increase in deportations of undocumented immigrants, and a looming threat of removal for Dreamers who have spent most of their lives in the U.S. Those policies promise only to further tax the country’s immigration detention centers, where watchdog groups and detainees frequently report unsafe conditions. The dangers these detainees face are often revealed through careful reviews of records that document violations of immigrants’ human and civil rights. Now the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, better known as ICE, wants permission to destroy those records, which detail immigrant abuses ranging from sexual assaults to wrongful deaths. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor