WATCH: White supremacist arrested for beating up a black man in Charlottesville plays the victim card

It apparently wasn’t enough that white supremacists beat up DeAndre Harris during the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville earlier this month. Now, one of the men involved is trying to claim it was self-defense.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, online alt-righters have been working hard since Alex Ramos, one of Harris’ assailants, was arrested. According to Ramos and his supporters, the multiple-person attack on Harris was an act of self-defense.