Tourists can't stop getting 'swallowed' by these rocks | New York Post

You probably couldn’t pay me to do this but travelers are loving this weird tourist attraction in Brazil where you get “swallowed” by rocks.

Pedra Que Engole, which roughly translates to “Swallow Rock,” is a rock formation with a small waterfall above a river in Trindade, about 167 miles south of Rio de Janeiro.

What you do is slide your body through a crevice between these two rocks, letting the water take you until you disappear into a small, dark cave — as the name suggests, it looks like you are literally swallowed by the rocks.