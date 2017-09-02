A US drug company backed by President Trump supporter Peter Thiel secretly conducted human trials for a herpes vaccine on the Caribbean island of St. Kitts — and the local government is now investigating, according to a report.
Thiel, the co-founder of PayPal, is one of several big-name investors who have backed the offshore testing of the experimental herpes inoculation by the company Rational Vaccines, the Daily Beast reported.
Peter Thiel backed 'unethical' herpes test on island | New York Post
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Sep 1, 2017 10:54 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment